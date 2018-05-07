Pep Guardiola Reflects on 'Special' Achievement as Man City Lift Title After Huddersfield Draw

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City's title triumph was one of his greatest accomplishments as they were crowned champions following Sunday's 0-0 draw with Huddersfield.

It was the first time City have failed to score in a home league game this season, but they wrapped up the title several weeks ago when Manchester United lost to West Brom.

Guardiola's team are expected to break the Premier League record for most wins, goals and points in a single season, and the Spaniard said that it was a great achievement because of the difficulty of the league.

“In England, it’s special because it’s so tough,” Guardiola said, as quoted by City's official website. “We saw that [against Huddersfield] and that’s why but okay, we got it; we did it.





“Here, it is more difficult. Of course, you never know you’re going to win titles – nobody knows – but I didn’t have doubts about what we had to do or what we needed to try to do.

"We started the season believing we would try to do it but I didn’t know we were going to win.”

Guardiola used Sunday's draw as an example of City's potential to keep improving. The Citizens dominated possession and attacked relentlessly in the second half, but couldn't find a way past Huddersfield's resilient defence.

“Today was proof we can do better. It was warm; it was so tough,” he said. “They were playing to stay in the Premier League.

“This week, too many things surrounded the team that meant we missed a little bit of focus but that’s normal."

City face Brighton in their final home game on Wednesday before travelling to Southampton on the final day.