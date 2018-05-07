Pep Guardiola Reflects on 'Special' Achievement as Man City Lift Title After Huddersfield Draw

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City's title triumph was one of his greatest accomplishments as they were crowned champions following Sunday's 0-0 draw with Huddersfield.

It was the first time City have failed to score in a home league game this season, but they wrapped up the title several weeks ago when Manchester United lost to West Brom.

Guardiola's team are expected to break the Premier League record for most wins, goals and points in a single season, and the Spaniard said that it was a great achievement because of the difficulty of the league.

“In England, it’s special because it’s so tough,” Guardiola said, as quoted by City's official website. “We saw that [against Huddersfield] and that’s why but okay, we got it; we did it.


“Here, it is more difficult. Of course, you never know you’re going to win titles – nobody knows – but I didn’t have doubts about what we had to do or what we needed to try to do.

"We started the season believing we would try to do it but I didn’t know we were going to win.”

Guardiola used Sunday's draw as an example of City's potential to keep improving. The Citizens dominated possession and attacked relentlessly in the second half, but couldn't find a way past Huddersfield's resilient defence.

“Today was proof we can do better. It was warm; it was so tough,” he said. “They were playing to stay in the Premier League.

“This week, too many things surrounded the team that meant we missed a little bit of focus but that’s normal."

City face Brighton in their final home game on Wednesday before travelling to Southampton on the final day.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)