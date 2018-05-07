'We Need to Question Ourselves': Tottenham Captain Calls on Spurs Teammates to Fix Mentality

Tottenham goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris has questioned his teammates' mental strength following Spurs' weekend defeat to bottom of the league West Brom.

Spurs kept the Baggies' faint Premier League dream alive for a few more days with defeat at the Hawthorns as the Black Country outfit continuing their incredible surge of form under Darren Moore.

While the result is brilliant for West Brom, it causes problems for Tottenham, who are now only two points ahead of Chelsea - the blues desperate to catch Mauricio Pochettino's men and pip them to a top four spot.

And now Lloris has questioned the attitudes of his teammates, admitting that they need to be stronger mentally if Spurs are to make next season's Champions League.

“We are in a period of the season where - and it is the same for every team - we don’t have the freshness that we had in September, October and November,” he began, via the Telegraph. “It is difficult to play in every game with the same intensity.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“We do need to question ourselves and realise that the next two games are very important for the future of the club and the future of every player in the dressing room.

“I think we need to put into our minds that it is going to be difficult until the end. Until the last game. Until the last minute against Leicester because we are in the Premier League and we are fighting against Liverpool, against Chelsea for the top four and they are both top clubs. They are used to competing and playing at this level."

Spurs face Newcastle this Wednesday, before ending the season at home against the Foxes.