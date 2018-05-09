Liverpool Owner John Henry 'Ready to Invest' in Squad During Summer Transfer Window

Liverpool owner John Henry has surely delighted Reds fans by confirming that the club will 'invest' in strengthening the playing squad in the summer transfer window.

The American has assured Kop supporters that Liverpool will have money to spend on new players and has vowed to invest in the squad.

One signing already in the bag is RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, with a deal agreed last summer to bring the star to Anfield for the 2018/19 season. Liverpool's transfer activity will not end there, however, with Henry's comments perhaps hinting at reports that Lyon's attacker Nabil Fekir has reached a 'verbal agreement' to sign for Liverpool at the end of the season.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

Henry confirmed his willingness to invest in the Liverpool squad while speaking in an interview with the BBC (as quoted by the Daily Star): "We always invest in the squad every summer.





"[The fans will] never stop worrying about who is potentially coming and going."

Henry also addressed Liverpool's incredible run in Europe final but admitted, "any team that goes this deep in the Champions League has a difficult time in the Premier League."





While the Reds need a win on the final day to guarantee a top four finish in the Premier League, manager Jurgen Klopp's midfield options are now very slim due to injuries to key players such as Emre Can, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. More additions in the summer now look likely to bolster up the playing squad for next season.

Henry also added that Liverpool can win the Champions League over holders Real Madrid. When asked about his whether his had a chance in the Champions League final, the American simply replied: "Absolutely, I do."