Liverpool Owner John Henry 'Ready to Invest' in Squad During Summer Transfer Window

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Liverpool owner John Henry has surely delighted Reds fans by confirming that the club will 'invest' in strengthening the playing squad in the summer transfer window.  

The American has assured Kop supporters that Liverpool will have money to spend on new players and has vowed to invest in the squad.

One signing already in the bag is RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, with a deal agreed last summer to bring the star to Anfield for the 2018/19 season. Liverpool's transfer activity will not end there, however, with Henry's comments perhaps hinting at reports that Lyon's attacker Nabil Fekir has reached a 'verbal agreement' to sign for Liverpool at the end of the season.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

Henry confirmed his willingness to invest in the Liverpool squad while speaking in an interview with the BBC (as quoted by the Daily Star): "We always invest in the squad every summer.


"[The fans will] never stop worrying about who is potentially coming and going."

Henry also addressed Liverpool's incredible run in Europe final but admitted, "any team that goes this deep in the Champions League has a difficult time in the Premier League."


While the Reds need a win on the final day to guarantee a top four finish in the Premier League, manager Jurgen Klopp's midfield options are now very slim due to injuries to key players such as Emre Can, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. More additions in the summer now look likely to bolster up the playing squad for next season.

Henry also added that Liverpool can win the Champions League over holders Real Madrid. When asked about his whether his had a chance in the Champions League final, the American simply replied: "Absolutely, I do."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)