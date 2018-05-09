How to Watch Manchester City vs. Brighton: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Manchester City vs. Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, May 9.

By Nihal Kolur
May 09, 2018

Manchester City host Brighton at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, May 9, as the Premier League season winds down.

Man City have already clinched the Premier League title, leading the league with 94 points. The club can still set Premier League records for most points, goals and wins in a single season with a triumph at the Etihad in the last home match of the season, which will double as a farewell to the departing Yaya Toure.

Brighton enters Wednesday after a 1-0 victory over Manchester United last week. Brighton currently sits in 14th place in the league table and is clear of the relegation zone. In its last match against Man City, Brighton lost 2-0.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match via NBC Sports Gold.

