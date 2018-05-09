Sir Alex Ferguson No Longer Requires Intensive Care Following Successful Brain Surgery

The update is an encouraging one for the legendary Manchester United manager.

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Manchester United have confirmed that former manager Sir Alex Ferguson no longer needs to remain in intensive care following a successful brain surgery on Sunday evening. The Scot will now continue his rehabilitation as an inpatient.

The news of Ferguson's brain hemorrhage on the weekend rocked the footballing world, and since then players and clubs alike have all come to give the Manchester United club legend their best wishes.

Jose Mourinho's Wednesday afternoon press conference ahead of his side's visit to West Ham revealed that things were looking up for Sir Alex, and that those around him were confident that he would improve on his stable position.

And now, that improvement looks to have been made. The Red Devils announcing on Wednesday night that he has come out of intensive care via Twitter. 

The news will arrive with a massive sigh of relief for everyone, and the 76-year-old's family have requested continued privacy as he enters the next stage of his recovery. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)