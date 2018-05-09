Manchester United have confirmed that former manager Sir Alex Ferguson no longer needs to remain in intensive care following a successful brain surgery on Sunday evening. The Scot will now continue his rehabilitation as an inpatient.

The news of Ferguson's brain hemorrhage on the weekend rocked the footballing world, and since then players and clubs alike have all come to give the Manchester United club legend their best wishes.

Jose Mourinho's Wednesday afternoon press conference ahead of his side's visit to West Ham revealed that things were looking up for Sir Alex, and that those around him were confident that he would improve on his stable position.

And now, that improvement looks to have been made. The Red Devils announcing on Wednesday night that he has come out of intensive care via Twitter.

Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.



His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery. pic.twitter.com/7AFFspsaj7 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 9, 2018

The news will arrive with a massive sigh of relief for everyone, and the 76-year-old's family have requested continued privacy as he enters the next stage of his recovery.