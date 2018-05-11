Huddersfield Midfielder Dean Whitehead Announces Retirement From Football After 19-Year Career

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Dean Whitehead, who has played over 230 Premier League matches in a career spanning 19 years, has announced his retirement from football.

Whitehead made the announcement on Twitter at the end of a season in which he has featured only sparingly for Huddersfield Town, last appearing in the FA Cup third round win over Bolton in January.

In an emotional statement, Whitehead thanked his parents, wife, fans and former managers for their support.

"The day has come that I always feared," said Whitehead. "After the Arsenal game on Sunday I will be hanging up my boots. I have played for some fantastic clubs over my career and am proud of all my achievements."

Whitehead began his career at Oxford United, making 136 appearances for the the U's before Sunderland brought him to Wearside in 2004.

Whitehead enjoyed the best years of his career at the Stadium of Light, twice winning the Championship title with the Black Cats. He was named in the 2006/07 Championship team of the season and helped Sunderland consolidate their top flight place before joining Stoke in 2009.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

He made 160 appearances in four years with the Potters and came on as a substitute in the 2011 FA Cup final at Wembley when Stoke lost to Manchester City. 

He spent the latter years of his career with Middlesbrough and Huddersfield, helping the latter earn promotion to the Premier League. He was an unused substitute as the Terriers beat Reading in the Championship promotion final last May.

Tributes have been pouring in for the retiring Whitehead.

He will now take up a technical staff role at the John Smith's Stadium before taking charge of the club's academy next January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)