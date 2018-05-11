Huddersfield Midfielder Dean Whitehead Announces Retirement From Football After 19-Year Career

Dean Whitehead, who has played over 230 Premier League matches in a career spanning 19 years, has announced his retirement from football.

Whitehead made the announcement on Twitter at the end of a season in which he has featured only sparingly for Huddersfield Town, last appearing in the FA Cup third round win over Bolton in January.

In an emotional statement, Whitehead thanked his parents, wife, fans and former managers for their support.

👏 Dean Whitehead will call time on his fantastic playing career after #htafc's game against @Arsenal on Sunday.



'Deano' will become part of David Wagner's technical staff before taking charge of @htafcacademy’s U17 side from January 2019.



👉 https://t.co/9TvgiM19Kg (CL) pic.twitter.com/4fiJjmxdoO — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) May 11, 2018

"The day has come that I always feared," said Whitehead. "After the Arsenal game on Sunday I will be hanging up my boots. I have played for some fantastic clubs over my career and am proud of all my achievements."

Whitehead began his career at Oxford United, making 136 appearances for the the U's before Sunderland brought him to Wearside in 2004.

Whitehead enjoyed the best years of his career at the Stadium of Light, twice winning the Championship title with the Black Cats. He was named in the 2006/07 Championship team of the season and helped Sunderland consolidate their top flight place before joining Stoke in 2009.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

He made 160 appearances in four years with the Potters and came on as a substitute in the 2011 FA Cup final at Wembley when Stoke lost to Manchester City.

He spent the latter years of his career with Middlesbrough and Huddersfield, helping the latter earn promotion to the Premier League. He was an unused substitute as the Terriers beat Reading in the Championship promotion final last May.

Tributes have been pouring in for the retiring Whitehead.

A special professional. Proud mum & Dad https://t.co/Wzg3P46mMo — Graham Whitehead (@biggee14) May 11, 2018

Legend my friend..has been an honour playing alongside you Deano!❤ — Dimi Konstantopoulos (@Dimster23) May 11, 2018

That feeling when you remember Deano breaking through from Oxford's youth team as an 18 year old. Hardly seems any time at all ago. Great career. Good luck as a coach. 👍 — Simon (@sms19661) May 11, 2018

He will now take up a technical staff role at the John Smith's Stadium before taking charge of the club's academy next January.