Renato Sanches has gone a long way to anger Swansea City fans this season - a campaign that will likely see the Welsh side drop out of the Premier League on Sunday.

Whether it is his lack of availability through injury or his shoddy performances when he has been fit, the 20-year-old has continued to contribute no end to the disappointing year in south Wales.

However, despite the Portugal international's time with the Swans coming to a conclusion this weekend; something the Liberty Stadium faithful will most likely rejoice, the midfield flop, on loan from Bayern Munich, has managed to infuriate the supporters one last time.

The day after Swansea went down 1-0 to Southampton - leaving a three-point gap and a nine-goal worse off goal difference between themselves and the Saints with one game to play - it would not be too much to think that the underwhelming Sanches would take it upon himself to reflect on where his failings have contributed to the Swans' demise this year.

However, that, of course, was not the case, with the player instead taking to Twitter for a touch of self-promotion amid one of the club's darkest hours in the past seven years.

RS emoji is coming ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/2Wmjeqyx1T — renatosanches (@renatosanches35) May 9, 2018

No heartwarming message to the fans or an admittance of fault could be seen, but the former 2016 European Championships star decided it would be fitting, less than 24 hours after the club's chances of survival all but diminished, to announce a Renato Sanches emoji. A true testament to the modern game.

Understandably, several Swansea fans were left furious and took to the social media platform to speak their mind.