Renato Sanches Infuriates Swansea City Fans on Social Media Ahead of EPL Relegation

Renato Sanches has gone a long way to anger Swansea City fans this season - a campaign that will likely see the Welsh side drop out of the Premier League on Sunday. 

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Renato Sanches has gone a long way to anger Swansea City fans this season - a campaign that will likely see the Welsh side drop out of the Premier League on Sunday. 

Whether it is his lack of availability through injury or his shoddy performances when he has been fit, the 20-year-old has continued to contribute no end to the disappointing year in south Wales. 

However, despite the Portugal international's time with the Swans coming to a conclusion this weekend; something the Liberty Stadium faithful will most likely rejoice, the midfield flop, on loan from Bayern Munich, has managed to infuriate the supporters one last time. 

The day after Swansea went down 1-0 to Southampton - leaving a three-point gap and a nine-goal worse off goal difference between themselves and the Saints with one game to play - it would not be too much to think that the underwhelming Sanches would take it upon himself to reflect on where his failings have contributed to the Swans' demise this year. 

However, that, of course, was not the case, with the player instead taking to Twitter for a touch of self-promotion amid one of the club's darkest hours in the past seven years. 

No heartwarming message to the fans or an admittance of fault could be seen, but the former 2016 European Championships star decided it would be fitting, less than 24 hours after the club's chances of survival all but diminished, to announce a Renato Sanches emoji. A true testament to the modern game. 

Understandably, several Swansea fans were left furious and took to the social media platform to speak their mind.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)