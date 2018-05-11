West Ham Fans Slam Midfielder's Performance in 0-0 Draw with Manchester United

West Ham earned themselves a share of the points on Thursday night, as they welcomed Manchester United to the Olympic Stadium. The match finished 0-0 in what seems like a good result for the home side, but fans were less than impressed with the performance of Cheikhou Kouyaté in particular.

The game was a dull affair with both team looking uninterested from the off. Neither team had anything to play for in the game and it showed by the extremely defensive lineups that both teams fielded.

Fans took to social media to criticise the Senegalese midfielder, who failed to make any sort of impact on the game.

Noble and Kouyate were shit again tonight but no one will talk about it cos noble squared up to Pogba so he must of played well — Jamie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JamieCOYl) May 10, 2018

Typical example of clueless lazy Kouyate defensively. Can someone please tell me what he actually brings to the side? pic.twitter.com/SUL6VoPT2J — tonycottee1986 (@tonycottee1986) May 10, 2018

I’m sure Kouyate has renewed his ST. He’s got a great view from where he watches the game... — Stephen Hunt (@ChairmanHuntJnr) May 10, 2018

Kouyate wouldn’t get into any championship side. Absolute joke of a midfielder — Jordan Pettifer (@Jordan_pettifer) May 10, 2018

But the reaction wasn't all negative, and some Hammers fans went out of their way to credit their midfielder.

He and Mark Noble managed to contain Manchester United's abundance of midfield talent all game, including the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera.

Here are some of the more positive reactions...

We’ve slagged him all season and I think after today’s performance Kouyate is due some credit.

Decent performance I thought personally — Baz Cox ⚒ (@Baz1980WHU) May 5, 2018

Thought Kouyate played very well tonight — Irons Stuff (@Irons_Stuff) May 10, 2018

Still keep reading about 'Noble lashing out'... No, Pogba lashed out and kicked him because he got embarrassed by Kouyate the whole match — Liam Gigg (@gigg_liam) May 11, 2018

West Ham play Everton on Sunday in the last game of the season, and with nothing left to play for, both teams may field a weakened side. The game will give both teams the opportunity to give chances to some of the players who have been on the fringes of the team.