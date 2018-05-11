West Ham Fans Slam Midfielder's Performance in 0-0 Draw with Manchester United

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

West Ham earned themselves a share of the points on Thursday night, as they welcomed Manchester United to the Olympic Stadium. The match finished 0-0 in what seems like a good result for the home side, but fans were less than impressed with the performance of Cheikhou Kouyaté in particular. 

The game was a dull affair with both team looking uninterested from the off. Neither team had anything to play for in the game and it showed by the extremely defensive lineups that both teams fielded. 

Fans took to social media to criticise the Senegalese midfielder, who failed to make any sort of impact on the game.  

But the reaction wasn't all negative, and some Hammers fans went out of their way to credit their midfielder. 

He and Mark Noble managed to contain Manchester United's abundance of midfield talent all game, including the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera. 

Here are some of the more positive reactions...

West Ham play Everton on Sunday in the last game of the season, and with nothing left to play for, both teams may field a weakened side. The game will give both teams the opportunity to give chances to some of the players who have been on the fringes of the team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)