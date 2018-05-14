Alan Shearer Insists Man Utd Fans Are Jealous of Man City & Liverpool for One Crucial Reason

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Alan Shearer has claimed Manchester United fans are jealous of those who support Manchester City and Liverpool due to the attacking football they are privy to every week. 

Jose Mourinho's side secured second spot in the Premier League this season and have the chance to get their hands on silverware as they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final next weekend. 

However, despite their success, the Portuguese manager's side has been labelled as uninspiring on occasion this term, with the Red Devils' inability to utilise the attacking talent of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford to its full potential troubling. 


United supporters will be hoping they can round off the campaign by witnessing their side claim their third trophy in two years on Saturday, and Shearer told Coral it is crucial for the Old Trafford fans that they have the chance to shout about something again this year. 

“Jose has taken Manchester United from sixth to second position in the last year,” he said. “When you look at that, it is a huge improvement. The issue is, the style of football they are playing.


“Their two rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool, are playing exciting and attacking football, so it is easy to see why many United fans are unhappy.

“If United go on to win the FA Cup, it will be three trophies in two years for Jose which is a success. The game against Chelsea at Wembley is huge for them as a victory will give their fans something to cheer about once again.”

