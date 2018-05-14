Chelsea & Man Utd On High Alert After Inter Striker Mauro Icardi Admits He Could Leave Nerazzurri

Mauro Icardi has refused to commit his future to Inter and admitted he could leave at the end of the season, putting Chelsea and Manchester United on red alert.

Inter's Champions League hopes hang in the balance ahead of the final day of the season. They are currently fifth and only a win at fourth place Lazio would be enough to leapfrog the Biancocelesti.

The Argentine has been valued at £50m but Inter may be forced to sell if they do not get into the Champions League. The Nerazzurri will have to cut their cloth accordingly to avoid falling foul of FIFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

Spalletti: "We are still in the race for Champions League because of Icardi. The merit is his. It is him who has gotten us so many points which allow us to be alive. Mauro does not have faults, only credits." pic.twitter.com/RiiACmv3RH — FedeNerazzurra (@_FedeNerazzurra) May 14, 2018

Icardi seemed aware that his future could lie away from the San Siro after Saturday's shock defeat to Sassuolo.

"I repeat every year, I will speak to the club," Icardi told Sky Sports Italia, quoted by the Sun. "If it's good for the team that I stay, then I'll stay, otherwise I will leave.

"I always do what is best for the club and the team. When the season ends, we'll talk to the club and see what is best for them."

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The final match will hold added significance for Icardi, as he is competing with Lazio striker Ciro Immobile for the Serie A Capocannoniere. Icardi currently has 28 for the season, with Immobile one ahead on 29.





United would surely have the upper hand in the race to sign Icardi as they can offer Champions League football, whereas Chelsea missed out and will have to settle for the Europa League. The Blues do need a striker after Alvaro Morata's disappointing debut campaign.

Four of the top eight scorers in Serie A this season are Argentinian, with Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Giovanni Simeone joining Icardi on the list.

This will stand the Albiceleste in good stead ahead of this summer's World Cup, where they face Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.