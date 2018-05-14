Giorgio Chiellini Claims Lorenzo Insigne 'Lacked Respect' After Silencing Neapolitan Title Push

Juventus stalwart Giorgio Chiellini has called out his international teammate Lorenzo Insigne for lacking respect over his comments regarding the Old Lady's track record in cup finals.

The Napoli winger had a subtle dig at I Bianconeri ahead of the Coppa Italia final last week, where Juventus cruised to a 4-0 victory over AC Milan.

And following Juve's draw against AS Roma on Sunday, the Italian giants also got their hands on a seventh consecutive Serie A title.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Despite being under pressure from Napoli in a thrilling title race this season, Chiellini told critics of the Old Lady to "shut up" during their title celebrations this weekend.

"People that talked about VAR and referees are now sad," Chiellini told Premium Sport. "Napoli celebrated too early, they should just shut up right now. And Insigne has to apologise to us for saying we lose finals, he lacked respect."

There is still one game left in the Serie A this season before players can start thinking about the World Cup, although both Chiellini and Insigne will be given the summer off due to Italy's failure to qualify for the competition.

A win for Juventus on the final day, where they host Hellas Verona in Turin, will see the Bianconeri reach their highest points tally since the 2013/14 season - where they registered a breathtaking 102 points in 38 games.