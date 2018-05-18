​Manuel Neuer Included in Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal Final Squad After 8-Month Absence

Manuel Neuer has been included in Bayern Munich's squad for the first time since September ahead of the DFB-Pokal final in Berlin on Saturday.





The 32-year-old initially fractured his metatarsal in April of last year during his side's Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid.

To understand how good Neuer actually is, you need to realize that Löw wants to bring Neuer who hasn’t played for almost a year to Russia. Not as a back-up for Ter Stegen, who has arguably been the best GK in the world this year, but for Neuer to start. That’s actually insane. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) May 15, 2018

It was hoped that the Germany international, who has been including in Joachim Low's World Cup squad ahead of this summer, would have been back ahead of this season - although two further setbacks meant the experienced stopper has been a spectator for much of this campaign.

However, finally, things are beginning to look bright for Neuer and his battle with injury, after Bayer Munich confirmed on Friday that the goalkeeper was part of Jupp Heynckes DFB-Pokal final squad.





"Manuel Neuer has made the trip to Berlin and will be in the squad on Saturday for the first time since September 2017," the Bavarians' website read.

The German has recorded just 360 minutes of first-team football this campaign, in which he kept three clean sheets.

However, despite his Champions League blunder, number two Sven Ulreich has been a fitting replacement throughout the Bundesliga campaign - recording 12 shutouts in his 26 showings - which proved pivotal in Bayern Munich clinching their sixth consecutive title.

It looks unlikely that the 29-year-old will lose his place ahead of the Berlin showdown, in which the German superpower will attempt to secure their second domestic double in four years when they face Eintracht Frankfurt in Niko Kovac's last game in charge before taking over his new role at the Allianz Arena.

Thomas Muller has also been included in the matchday squad despite still suffering from a gastrointestinal infection.