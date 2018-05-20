Arsene Wenger Finds First Post-Arsenal Job as beIN Sports Confirm Him as World Cup Pundit

Arsene Wenger has only just left Arsenal , but he has already landed work in the form of a punditry gig with beIN Sports for the World Cup.



The 68-year-old stepped down from his managing position after 22 years at the north London giants, after announcing he would break his final contract last month.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Frenchman bowed out after weeks of tributes from the Gunners faithful, finishing up with a Premier League match away at Huddersfield and not a Europa League final after losing to eventual winners Atletico Madrid in the semi-final.



Reports are being written daily about what Wenger's next move might be, with it being abundantly clear that he wants to stay in the game in some form, but for now he is to offer his pearls of wisdom as an analyst in Russia for beIN.



Wenger will cast his eye over the summer tournament, just as long-time nemesis Jose Mourinho will be doing for the Kremlin-backed Russia Today.

By the time Wenger sits down to undertake his punditry duties, his former club could well have announced his replacement, with Mikel Arteta seemingly the overwhelming favourite now to become next Arsenal manager.



It would appear that Max Allegri is happy enough to remain at Juventus , and Luis Enrique's wage demands will not be met.