Arsene Wenger Finds First Post-Arsenal Job as beIN Sports Confirm Him as World Cup Pundit

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger has only just left Arsenal, but he has already landed work in the form of a punditry gig with beIN Sports for the World Cup.

The 68-year-old stepped down from his managing position after 22 years at the north London giants, after announcing he would break his final contract last month.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Frenchman bowed out after weeks of tributes from the Gunners faithful, finishing up with a Premier League match away at Huddersfield and not a Europa League final after losing to eventual winners Atletico Madrid in the semi-final.

Reports are being written daily about what Wenger's next move might be, with it being abundantly clear that he wants to stay in the game in some form, but for now he is to offer his pearls of wisdom as an analyst in Russia for beIN.

Wenger will cast his eye over the summer tournament, just as long-time nemesis Jose Mourinho will be doing for the Kremlin-backed Russia Today.

By the time Wenger sits down to undertake his punditry duties, his former club could well have announced his replacement, with Mikel Arteta seemingly the overwhelming favourite now to become next Arsenal manager.

It would appear that Max Allegri is happy enough to remain at Juventus, and Luis Enrique's wage demands will not be met.

Spaniard Arteta has no actual management experience, but has been working closely with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and played a very active role in their title surge.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)