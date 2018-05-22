Brighton Announce Their 1st Signing of the Summer as Mainz Defender Leon Balogun Pens 2-Year Deal

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced their first signing of the summer in the form of Nigerian defender Leon Balogun.

The 29-year-old leaves German side FSV Mainz on a free transfer and has inked a two-year deal with the Premier League side as they look to strengthen for what should be another tough run in England's top flight.

"Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Nigeria international defender Leon Balogun," a statement on their official website reads.

"The 29-year-old centre-back joins on a free transfer after leaving Bundesliga side FSV Mainz 05, and has signed a two-year deal with the club."

The Nigeria international has spent most of his career in Germany, having had spells at Hannover, Werder Bremen, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Darmstadt 98 after leaving Turkish football in 2008 and brings with him a wealth of experience.

“I am delighted to welcome Leon to the club," manager Chris Hughton remarked following the capture. "He will add more depth to our defensive options, and I am pleased to get our first piece of business done so early in the summer.

“He is in the peak years of his career and I am sure he will integrate well into the squad. He also has valuable experience, having played in the Bundesliga, the Europa League and at international level.”

