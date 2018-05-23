Italian Report Claims AS Roma are Fearful of Liverpool's Interest in €40m Rated Brazilian Ace

Even with the transfer window yet to open for the summer, Benfica's Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca has been the focal point of a great deal of interest from a plethora of European clubs.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Talisca over the past few weeks, with the 24-year-old seen as an ideal candidate to add goals to the Red Devils midfield, although both Wolves and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the Samba star.

Image by Daniel Swales

And now, Italian newspaper Tuttosport has reported that Serie A giants AS Roma have entered the fray in hopes of luring the player from Benfica this summer.





Should Talisca move away from Benifca this summer - after spending the previous campaign on loan with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas - the Brazilian would be a fantastic asset for any of the aforementioned clubs, and I Giallarossi will be hoping their offer will be attractive enough to land the midfielder.

However, Tuttosport have reported that Roma are fearing potential interest from Liverpool because, assuming the Reds are ready to offer €40m to bring him to Anfield, then the Italians would have no chance of bringing him to Rome.

Despite their apparent fears of Liverpool once again getting the better of them, they may be baseless as the Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Lyon's Nabil Fekir in recent weeks. Subsequently, their interest in Talisca has appeared to have cooled over the past few weeks, leaving Manchester United seemingly in pole position to sign the Brazilian.



