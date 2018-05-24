Atletico Madrid have officially announced the signing of towering Spain international and ball-winning midfielder Rodri from La Liga rivals Villarreal.

The 21-year-old has agreed a long-term contract at Wanda Metropolitano that will run until the summer of 2023, with the transfer to be formally completed on 1st July.

Rodri has been part of the Villarreal first team since the 2015/16 season and is noted for his positional sense and aerial ability. He is also a great passer of the ball.

Formerly a Spanish international at Under-16, Under-19 and Under-21 level, he made his senior debut for La Roja in March of this year in a friendly against Germany.

He was not included in the final 23-man squad named by coach Julen Lopetegui for this summer's World Cup, but his future definitely appears to be bright after joining the Europa League winners.

While Rodri is arriving, veteran forward Fernando Torres looks to be on the verge of joining Major League Soccer franchise Chicago Fire. Antoine Griezmann is also still widely expected to leave the club in a €100m move to Barcelona.