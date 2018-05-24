Jamie Carragher Reveals Interesting Incident Between Jordan Henderson and Luis Suarez

Following Jordan Henderson's impressive season in which he helped Liverpool to the Champions League final, Anfield legend Jamie Carragher has revealed the exact moment he knew the Reds captain would make it at the club.

Since joining Liverpool in 2011, Henderson has been a divisive figure, especially after a difficult start to life on Merseyside. However, Carragher has always known the England midfielder would make it with the Champions League finalists.

Speaking to ESPN, the former Liverpool defender recalls a training ground bust-up between the now 27-year-old and Luis Suarez whereby Henderson showed his mettle.

“It took him time to find his feet,” Carragher explained. “He could be a very intense character back then who would get frustrated and emotional at times, but I remember him having spat with Luis Suarez in training one day and I just thought: 'Do you know what? He has something.'

“They didn't come to blows or anything like that, but Jordan and Luis clashed over something and exchanged words, but Jordan stood up to him.

“That's not easy as a young player, especially with Luis being one of the older, established pros, but it showed Jordan's determination, and a lot of us, myself included, wanted him to do well because he was so enthusiastic and clearly hungry to succeed.”

After a number of difficulties at Liverpool, with the current captain seeing his side fall just short of four major honours throughout his time with the club, Henderson now has the opportunity to guide the Reds to their finest achievement in over a decade; with only Real Madrid standing between them and their sixth European Cup.