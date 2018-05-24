Watford Confirm Signing of Young Stevenage and England Under-19 Defender Ben Wilmot

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

Watford have confirmed their acquisition of 18-year-old defender Ben Wilmot from League Two outfit Stevenage, with the youngster signing a five-year contract at Vicarage Road.

Wilmot graduated from Stevenage’s Category 3 academy, a small operation on a tight budget, in October 2017 and has since gone on to make 13 first team appearances for the Boro throughout the course of the 2017/18 season.

The young defender, who became Stevenage's first ever player to be called up for international duty when he featured in England's Under-19 squad in March, completed his move to the Premier League on Thursday, signing for Watford for an undisclosed fee believed to be worth around £1m.

Wilmot had attracted a great deal of attention from across the Premier League as a result of his high quality performances on both an international and domestic level, with the 18-year-old defender being named as the 2017/18 League Two Apprentice of the Year.

