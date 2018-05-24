West Ham Announce Departures of Patrice Evra and Fan Favourite James Collins as Contracts End

West Ham have confirmed that the club will not be renewing centre back James Collins' contract, which expires on June 30. The Welshman has spent ten seasons with the Hammers, managing an impressive 214 appearances in total.

A firm fan favourite, the 35-year-old Collins is set for pastures new following the announcement that his contract will not be renewed. In two stints at the club - initially joined for four years back in 2005, before returning under Sam Allardyce in the summer of 2012 - Collins has always warmed the hearts of supporters as an integral part to the team's most recent Premier League stay.

There will never be another Ginger Pele. Thanks for everything, Ginge. We wish you all the best in the future. #ThanksGinge pic.twitter.com/EOpjqPwIh3 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 24, 2018

Joint chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold have released a statement on the decision.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks for the outstanding service James has given West Ham United down the years," they begin, via West Ham's official website.

“His bravery and commitment on the pitch were never called into question and he has played his part in establishing the Club in the Premier League since his return in 2012.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

“We appreciate just how popular James is among our fellow supporters but, with the appointment of a new manager, we felt together that the time was right to go our separate ways.

“It goes without saying that we wish James and his family every success in the future and they will always be welcome at London Stadium.”

The Hammers also announced the departures of more playing staff. Partice Evra will be leaving the club once his short term deal expires at the end of June. They will be joined by youngsters Korrey Henry, Rosaire Longelo and Rihards Matrevics, whose scholarships all run to a close at the same time.