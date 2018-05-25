Liverpool Set to Earn £160m Over Next 4 Years After Renewing Standard Chartered Shirt Deal

Liverpool's recently renewed sponsorship deal with Standard Chartered is reportedly set to earn the club £160m over the next four years - putting them on a similar level to that of Arsenal's agreement with shirt and stadium sponsor Emirates.

We've all become used to seeing the main shirt sponsor beneath the Liver bird for a few years now, but the Reds' latest agreement means we'll continue to see it on the front of the Liverpool kit until at least the end of the 2022/23 season.

According to sources at City AM, the new deal sees the Champions League finalists pick up an extra £10m per year from their current deal (£30m per year) - earning the club £160m by the time the new contract ends.

This, though not quite equal to Manchester United's agreement with Chevrolet (£53m per year), puts them level with the amount Arsenal will be earning from their sponsorship with Emirates - £200m over five years.

Upon signing the new deal, Liverpool's commercial chief Billy Hogan released a statement. He said: “As a club, we’re very proud to have Standard Chartered renew their relationship for another four years.

"Our connection runs deep, it means more than just sponsorship, from the outset it has been about working together with the Club and our communities and supporters around the world."

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said: “Liverpool FC is one of the world’s best-known football clubs and we are proud to be associated with them. It is a fantastic club that shares many of our values and is hugely popular across our global footprint.

"Our partnership has provided valuable support to the charitable initiatives close to our hearts and has helped us to further engage with our clients and staff as well as with LFC fans. We are excited to be able to continue this partnership, and look forward to building on our successful relationship.”