Manchester City and Portugal Midfielder Bernardo Silva Reveals His Surprisingly Modest Car Choice

By 90Min
May 25, 2018

Professional footballers earn a lot of money, which they then spend on nice things - which do tend to cost quite a bit. Cars are the perfect example, in this case. 

Unsurprisingly, a number of expensive cars were on show as Portugal's squad turned up for their pre-World Cup training camp in Lisbon. Ferraris, Porches, Mercedes but also a Smart FourTwo made their way through the gates. 

The owner of the Smart car? Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. The recently crowned Premier League winner looked a little out of place compared to some of his teammates with his smart car, which cost a modest £10,000 - according to the official Smart website

Fair play to him too. No need to complicate things, if it can get from A to B safely, that's all you really need in a car. 

Silva arrived at the Etihad Stadium in the summer from Monaco having helped the Ligue 1 side secure the league title ahead of PSG. The Benfica academy product has made 35 Premier League starts for Guardiola's side this season, although 20 of those appearances have been from the bench. In total, he registered nine goals and six assists across all competitions in his debut season with the Citizens. 

He made seven appearances for Portugal as they finished ahead of Switzerland on goal difference to finish first in their World Cup qualifying group. 

Portugal, who are the current European champions, will kick off their World Cup campaign against Spain on the 15th of June at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi. Thereafter, Fernando Santos' side will face Morocco on the 20th in Moscow, and finally Iran on the 25th in Saransk.  

