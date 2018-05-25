Tottenham Fans React to Rumours Linking Young Defender With Argentina Return

By 90Min
May 25, 2018

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter in response to transfer rumours regarding the future of young defender Juan Foyth, in the hope that the 20-year-old does not seek a return to Argentina after he arrived in north London last summer.

Spurs reportedly beat off competition from PSG last year to secure the services of Foyth from Argentine side Estudiantes, and according to Argentine website Infobae via Football.London, South American side Boca Juniors are lining up a move to bring the promising defender back to his homeland.


Foyth is behind the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez in Mauricio Pochettino's central defensive ranks, and a lack of first team opportunities has apparently given Boca hope that they may be able to lure the youngster back to his native country.

Although the move could be beneficial to Foyth in regaining regular action on the pitch and the increased competitive action could be positive for all parties, Tottenham fans hope that he stays at the club, or at least secures a loan move to the Championship. 

Such a move would give valuable experience to Foyth in learning to deal with the intense rigours of English football, but it remains to be seen whether such a move and drop in division would appeal to the defender. Here is a selection of what Spurs fans have had to say about the rumours

 

Spurs fans seem unanimous in their belief in the potential of Foyth and his prospects for having a big future at the club. Whether Mauricio Pochettino sees the youngster as part of his first team plans for next season remains to be seen.

