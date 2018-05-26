Arsenal Fans Show Delight on Twitter Over Prospect of Signing Paris Saint-Germain Star

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

It's set to be a busy summer for the recently appointed Arsenal boss Unai Emery, as a whole host of names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent days.

The likes of Lorenzo PellegriniJean Michael Seri and Dennis Praet are among those rumoured to be transfer targets for the Gunners over the course of the transfer window, with at least one central midfielder expected to arrive at the Emirates Stadium.

Another name who is repeatedly linked with a move over the course of every transfer window is Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti, as Arsenal Fan TV took the opportunity to discuss the prospect of signing the diminutive Italian.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Posing the simple question on their Twitter account, Arsenal fans gave their opinion with many believing the 25-year-old would be an ideal signing for the club.

Here's how they responded.

While the signing of Verratti would appear to be a welcome one judging off the reactions on Twitter, it seems unlikely that he would leave a side that won the domestic treble in France last season and harbours aspirations of winning the Champions League, to join a team who failed to qualify for Europe's elite club competition.

Another factor to consider would be limited the supposed limited funds available to the Spaniard this summer. Despite a reported increase from £50 to £70 to sign new players, Verratti would command at least a large chunk of that, making a reunion for Emery and the former Pescara man improbable at best. 

