Ex-Terriers Star Names Neil Warnock Spat & Huddersfield Departure as 'Biggest Regret'

Former Huddersfield Town fans' favourite Phil Starbuck says that leaving the club was the low point of his career.

A popular figure during three years at Leeds Road, Starbuck scored the final goal at the ground before Huddersfield moved to their current Kirklees Stadium home in 1994.

But Starbuck didn't last long at the Terriers' new ground before leaving the club in acrimonious circumstances, as a spat with then-manager Neil Warnock brought an abrupt end to his Huddersfield career in October 1994.

Leaving Huddersfield Town was the lowest point of my career – Phil Starbuck https://t.co/x1J5SNE8rs pic.twitter.com/tGcFf9k2dD — Andy Marr (@hullterrier) May 24, 2018

“I remember Warnock took the captaincy off me without telling me and it was in the Examiner that night,” Starbuck told the Huddersfield Examiner.

“I went into his office the next day and had a blazing row with him and if I look back on it now I think I was perhaps a bit arrogant.

“I should have thought it doesn’t matter and just cracked on, because we’re all captains out on the field.

“But I had heard a whisper Sheffield United were looking at me so I spoke to Dave Bassett [then Blades manager] who confirmed it. He then phoned Warnock and within the space of four days I was a Sheffield United player.

Chris Lobina/GettyImages

"It was probably my lowest point in football, though, and the way it happened was just really sad. If I could go back again I would not have done it – it was a really foolish thing to do.”





While Starbuck failed to recapture his Huddersfield form at Bramall Road, Warnock led the Terriers to promotion - and Starbuck clearly regrets how things transpired.

“In the end I missed out on promotion, I ended up moving away from the club I loved on a whim – it wasn’t thought through and is my biggest regret and disappointment," he added.