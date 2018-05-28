Report: Emre Can to Have Juventus Medical This Week Ahead of Move From Liverpool

Emre Can has been tipped to undergo his Juventus medical this week, as he looks poised to complete a move to the Italian giants on a free transfer.

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Emre Can has been tipped to undergo his Juventus medical this week, as he looks poised to complete a move to the Italian giants on a free transfer.

The German made a brief cameo in Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, but he was unable to change the game for the Reds as they were powerless to stop Los Blancos from winning their third Champions League trophy in a row, and fourth in five years.

Can's contract at Anfield is set to expire on June 30, when he will become a free agent and has long been expected make the move to join the Italian Scudetto holders.

While earlier reports suggested that the midfielder could undergo a medical in Turin with Juventus as early as Monday, Gazzetta Dello Sport (via SportWitness) have claimed it has actually been pencilled in for later this week, with the announcement likely to come shortly after.

The Germany international, who has not been included in Joachim Low's World Cup squad has been offered a five-year deal with Juventus, worth €6m per season, according to Football Italia.

Can has been expected to depart Anfield for several months, with the 24-year-old content to see his contract out with the club despite attempts from the Liverpool hierarchy to tie him down to a new deal.

The move to Juventus went from being an open secret to simply public knowledge in recent weeks, with chief executive Giuseppe Marotta stating via Sky Sports: "I'm confident we will be able to announce Emre Can after the Champions League final."

Liverpool meanwhile are expected to strengthen in the centre of the park this summer, following Can's departure and could make a serious bid to land Juventus Sami Khedira - whose place in the Bianconeri team could come under threat from Can's arrival.

The 31-year-old World Cup winner, whose links to Liverpool are not new, is a hugely experience operator and would likely be welcomed by Reds fans. 

Khedira recently told Bild: "I'm not thinking about my future right now, but one day I would like to win the Premier League. I only have one year left on my contract here and will be 32 next year."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)