Emre Can has been tipped to undergo his Juventus medical this week, as he looks poised to complete a move to the Italian giants on a free transfer.

The German made a brief cameo in Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, but he was unable to change the game for the Reds as they were powerless to stop Los Blancos from winning their third Champions League trophy in a row, and fourth in five years.

Can's contract at Anfield is set to expire on June 30, when he will become a free agent and has long been expected make the move to join the Italian Scudetto holders.

While earlier reports suggested that the midfielder could undergo a medical in Turin with Juventus as early as Monday, Gazzetta Dello Sport (via SportWitness) have claimed it has actually been pencilled in for later this week, with the announcement likely to come shortly after.

The Germany international, who has not been included in Joachim Low's World Cup squad has been offered a five-year deal with Juventus, worth €6m per season, according to Football Italia.

Can has been expected to depart Anfield for several months, with the 24-year-old content to see his contract out with the club despite attempts from the Liverpool hierarchy to tie him down to a new deal.

The move to Juventus went from being an open secret to simply public knowledge in recent weeks, with chief executive Giuseppe Marotta stating via Sky Sports: "I'm confident we will be able to announce Emre Can after the Champions League final."

Liverpool meanwhile are expected to strengthen in the centre of the park this summer, following Can's departure and could make a serious bid to land Juventus Sami Khedira - whose place in the Bianconeri team could come under threat from Can's arrival.

The 31-year-old World Cup winner, whose links to Liverpool are not new, is a hugely experience operator and would likely be welcomed by Reds fans.

Khedira recently told Bild: "I'm not thinking about my future right now, but one day I would like to win the Premier League. I only have one year left on my contract here and will be 32 next year."