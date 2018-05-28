'We Will See What Happens': Loanee Aleksandar Mitrovic Reveals His Future Is Still Up in the Air

Loanee Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has admitted that he's enjoyed his short loan stint with Fulham, and while it's expected that the Serbian will sign permanently for the Cottagers, he's still a Magpie, for now.

Mitrovic has scored 12 goals in 18 appearances this term as Fulham have earned promotion to the Premier League. A Play-Off final victory over Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon ensured the club's return to the top flight, and it appears that Mitrovic is keen to stay in London next term.

Speaking after Saturday's victory, the striker discussed the chance of extending his stay at Craven Cottage.

“I am still a Newcastle United player so we will see what happens, he began (via Chronicle Live).

“I want to focus on the World Cup and relax a little.

“My agent and my people who will speak to the club.

“We will see what happens.”

Clive Mason/GettyImages

There is no deal agreed upon in Mitrovic's loan contract with Fulham, but a transfer is still expected to go through - though Newcastle will demand £15m for the forward as they look to fund a big money move for a new star man up top.

“It’s been the best three or four months in my professional life.

“I have played the best football.

“This team has an unbelievable soul and connection between us.

“I really enjoyed my time here and we’ll see what happens.

“Now I want to enjoy this today and tomorrow start preparing for the World Cup.”