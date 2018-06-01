VIDEO: Arsenal Star Takes Dig at Mohamed Salah After UCL Injury With Bizarre Pokémon Clip

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has posted a controversial video on Instagram, appearing to make light of Liverpool's 3-1 Champions League Final defeat to Real Madrid.

The video in particular focuses on the injury to Mohamed Salah, as the Egyptian forward, who scored 44 goals in all competitions for the Reds this season, was reduced to tears as a shoulder injury, caused when landing awkwardly after a duel with Sergio Ramos, brought his Champions League dream to an end and threw his World Cup aspirations into jeopardy.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The incident sparked outrage, with many accusing Ramos of intentionally injuring the Premier League Golden Boot winner, and a petition to retrospectively punish Ramos has reached over half a million signatures.





Regardless of the outrage, though, Aubameyang was able to put sympathies aside to share a video on Instagram, featuring a photoshopped 'Pokémon battle' between Ramos and Salah, in which Ramos 'knocks out' the Egyptian.

The video also features fictionalised versions of Jurgen Klopp facing off with Real manager Zinedine Zidane, and Karim Benzema taking on Loris Karius - referencing the costly error that Karius made in the second half, allowing Benzema to open the scoring.

The post was accompanied by a caption, claiming the video "is not disrespectful, it's just funny as f*ck."

It's not all bad news for Salah, however. The 44-goal forward was initially thought to be missing the World Cup entirely with a dislocated shoulder, but it's now expected that he will make two of Egypt's three group stage matches, allowing him to play a significant role in his country's hopes of qualifying for the last 16.