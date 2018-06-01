West Ham Open to Letting Struggling Star Leave Amid Fulham and Crystal Palace Interest

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Following their disappointing 2017/18 Premier League campaign, West Ham United are reportedly ready to offload struggling English winger Michail Antonio.

The 30-year-old endured a season dogged by injury and made only 21 appearances for the Hammers in 2017/18, notching four goal contributions across all competitions. His poor campaign was compounded as he was disciplined by the east London club for turning up to a team meeting late at the start of the year.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

As such, Antonio's future with the club has bee cast into doubt with new Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini reportedly keen on acquiring Lazio's Brazilian attacker Felipe Anderson.

However, despite his dubious future with West Ham, Antonio's Premier League career may not yet be over with Fulham and Crystal Palace reportedly interested in the winger, with the Eagles looking as though they could lose both Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako throughout the summer, leaving them short of wide men, as reported by the Guardian.

Despite interest from Palace though, Antonio has insisted his future lies with West Ham, saying: "I’m feeling good. The recovery from my operation is going well so I’m just going to keep moving on with it.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

“I probably have another three months until I’m back training fully, so hopefully I’ll be back playing in August.

“It’s the holy grail to stay in the Premier League, so it’s great [that we’ve secured safety]. Hopefully next year we can do better.”

West Ham United finished the previous Premier League season in 13th, just nine points clear of the relegation zone. Subsequently, the East London club decided to replace David Moyes at the London stadium, with former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini taking the Scotsman's place in the managerial hot seat.

