Dries Mertens Suggests That He Could Remain at Napoli Amidst Speculation Surrounding His Future

Napoli star Dries Mertens has hinted that he could be staying with the Partenopei despite rumours linking him with a departure this summer.

Mertens has been at the Italian club since 2014, signing from PSV Eindhoven for a mere £8.3m. He has since gone on to appear 235 times and has scored 90 goals from a variety of positions in the forward line. This season the Belgian has been as prolific as ever, scoring 18 times and bagging six assists in the process.





The 31-year-old has previously been linked to various English clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, but in a recent interview with PremiumSport (via CalcioMercato) he indicated that he will make a decision about where he'll play his football next season.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"Stay in Naples? Let's see how the story is, I do not understand what happened with Sarri, now I'm here, when I come back I'll see."

Naploi have recently undergone a change in the managerial department which has seen Maurizio Sarri be replaced by the experienced Carlo Ancelotti. Mertens went on to express the fact that he is not bothered by who is in charge and that it won't effect his final decision regarding his future.

"Am I fine with Ancelotti? For me also Sarri was fine, I look at the team: we have a strong team, it is not the coach who changes it ".

Mertens is currently contracted to remain at Napoli until 2020 but given the forward's undeniable talents, a battle may ensue over his signature. Napoli fans will be hoping that his comments are not in vein and that he chooses to continue playing his football in Naples.