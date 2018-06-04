Man Utd Set to Complete Two Major Deals With Porto & Shakhtar Stars in England Ahead of Medicals

FC Porto prodigy Diogo Dalot is expected to a complete a medical with Manchester United ahead of the World Cup after the 19-year-old was spotted in London over the weekend.

Dalot has been attracting interest from a number of clubs this summer, with the revealing of the teenager's £17.5m release clause only furthering competition for his signature this summer.

But as the Portugal U21 international's release clause isn't active until June 30, Manchester United are prepared to pay over the odds for the teenager this summer in an attempt to fend off interest from across Europe.

"Nobody wants to activate a release clause, nobody ever does," a source close to Dalot recently told the Manchester Evening News. "The release clause must be activated by the player so the club has to give the money to the player and the player has to pay taxes on that money.

"The club has to pay more to compensate the player and so on. Besides, the clause can only be activated on June 30 and Manchester United wants to make sure they secure the player before that because several other clubs are willing to pay €20m plus."

If Manchester United sign Diogo Dalot, Toby Alderweireld and Fred before the World Cup, then that is some extremely effective business. Can then take longer to sort out a left back and perhaps another midfielder. Will be interesting to see how much they push for Gareth Bale. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) May 30, 2018

It is rumoured that Dalot could be set for a medical as early as this week following breakthrough talks between United and Porto, but the Red Devils are first looking to push through their deal for Shakhtar Donetsk powerhouse Fred.

The Brazil international has remained largely coy over his proposed move to Old Trafford as he is currently away with the Seleção ahead of the World Cup.

"I'll still talk to my agents to find out the reality of it," Fred told Globo (via talkSPORT). "I want to focus only on the team. It's a unique time, the World Cup. We have to try to forget things from outside."





The 25-year-old is set to complete his medical with Manchester United on Monday ahead of a move which could reach as high as £52m - earning Fred fifth place on the club's list of record arrivals.

Brazil secured a 2-0 win over Croatia in a recent friendly match ahead of the World Cup which was played at Anfield.

Fred was part of Tite's squad and he made a short cameo at the end of the game after replacing Philippe Coutinho, but the Shakhtar midfielder is expected to be given time off on Monday to complete his big money move to Old Trafford.