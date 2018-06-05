Alessio Romagnoli Commits Future to Milan With New 4-Year Contract at San Siro

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new four-year contract that promises to keep him at San Siro until 2022.





Romagnoli, who wears Alessandro Nesta's old number 13 shirt, played 42 times in all competitions during the recently concluded 2017/18 season.

It was his third with the Rossoneri following a 2015 move from Roma.

Having been part of the Italy national team squad for post-season friendlies against France and the Netherlands, Romagnoli is now free to go on holiday for the summer before reporting back for pre-season duty next month.

Young home grown forward Patrick Cutrone is also expected to be handed a new deal after a fine debut season in the first team in 2017/18, during which he scored 18 goals.