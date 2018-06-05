Chelsea Have Strong Chance of Keeping Eden Hazard Following Zinedine Zidane's Exit at Real Madrid

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Chelsea are said to be more confident about keeping hold of star man Eden Hazard this summer following the surprise departure of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

The Frenchman announced last week that he was ending his stint at the Bernabeu after two-and-a-half years, which came as a huge shock considering his incredible success in such a short space of time - particularly in the Champions League.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Before leaving, Zidane apparently handed a list of transfer targets to Florentino Perez which included Chelsea's Hazard, who has gone on record as saying he idolises the former midfield genius.

Over the past year Hazard has done little to dispel rumours of a switch to the Bernabeu this summer because of Zidane, but with him now gone Chelsea are said to feel more confident about keeping him, with Los Blancos no longer wanting to prioritise him.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Reports have been rife since the Champions League final that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale could be on their way out this summer, which have in turn led to articles touting Hazard as a potential replacement.

Realistically though both superstars are likely to stay at the Bernabeu, with Karim Benzema a more likely departure.

Chelsea are expected to begin talks over a new deal for Hazard after the World Cup. The star currently brings home £200k-a-week, but the Blues will try to ward off Real Madrid once and for all by offering £300k-a-week. With no Zidane in the frame, that could be the sweetener it takes.

