Newcastle Star Hints at Possible Stay at St James' Park Following Recent Comments

By 90Min
June 09, 2018

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez his hinted that he will remain at St James' Park beyond this summer, as long as the club continues to improve.

After many tipped the north east side to struggle upon their return to the Premier League in 2017/18, Rafael Benitez's side finished 10th, with Perez key contributor to their fine season, 

scoring 10 goals, eight of which came in the league.

Despite their fine league campaign, Benitez's future remains uncertain amid limited funds available to him, although Perez has suggested he will stick with the Magpies, providing there a signs of improvement at the club.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Speaking to the Shields Gazette, the 24-year-old said: "The football club has to keep getting better. Things are improving, but still there are lots of things we can do better to make sure we finish higher in the future

"We need to keep improving – everyone at the club needs to keep getting better – and that’s the main thing. We all have to help each other get better, then the future can be bright."

While the Newcastle faithful have had to be patient during the transfer window, with the permanent signing of Martin Dubravka the only deal completed by the club, Perez paid tribute to the fans, claiming their support was vital to help them to 10th place.

He continued, stating: "The supporters helped us get wins across the season and to keep us in the division and to finish in 10th place. The fans are a crucial part of this club, and we, as players, are really happy to play in this environment."

Although Newcastle fans are desperate for additions at the club, they will also want to keep hold of key components from last season's success, amid question marks surrounding the future of both Benitez and centre back Jamaal Lascelles

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)