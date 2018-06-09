Newcastle Star Hints at Possible Stay at St James' Park Following Recent Comments

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez his hinted that he will remain at St James' Park beyond this summer, as long as the club continues to improve.

After many tipped the north east side to struggle upon their return to the Premier League in 2017/18, Rafael Benitez's side finished 10th, with Perez key contributor to their fine season,

scoring 10 goals, eight of which came in the league.

Despite their fine league campaign, Benitez's future remains uncertain amid limited funds available to him, although Perez has suggested he will stick with the Magpies, providing there a signs of improvement at the club.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Speaking to the Shields Gazette, the 24-year-old said: "The football club has to keep getting better. Things are improving, but still there are lots of things we can do better to make sure we finish higher in the future

"We need to keep improving – everyone at the club needs to keep getting better – and that’s the main thing. We all have to help each other get better, then the future can be bright."

While the Newcastle faithful have had to be patient during the transfer window, with the permanent signing of Martin Dubravka the only deal completed by the club, Perez paid tribute to the fans, claiming their support was vital to help them to 10th place.

What a way to end a fantastic season... I have no words to thanks all the support we have received today and all the SEASON! 10th in @premierleague and 10th goals this season!



W h a t a y e a r . #HOWAYTHELADS 🔝⚽ pic.twitter.com/6svinfCruq — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) May 13, 2018

He continued, stating: "The supporters helped us get wins across the season and to keep us in the division and to finish in 10th place. The fans are a crucial part of this club, and we, as players, are really happy to play in this environment."

Although Newcastle fans are desperate for additions at the club, they will also want to keep hold of key components from last season's success, amid question marks surrounding the future of both Benitez and centre back Jamaal Lascelles.