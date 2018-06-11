Kevin Gameiro's Time At Atlético Madrid Almost Up With La Liga Rival Set To Launch Big Money Offer

Kevin Gameiro's days as an Atletico Madrid player look to be numbered with Valencia set to come in for the forward this summer.



The Frenchman has spent two seasons at the club, but only managed to make 11 La Liga starts this season and was used as a substitute 14 times, often left on the bench behind Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa.



Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

It looks as though he has fallen out of favour with Diego Simeone and according to Mundo Deportivo , Atletico will be willing to listen to offers for the forward this summer.





One club who has previously been linked with Gameiro is Valencia, who have already made two previous attempts to sign him.



Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Now they are set to come in for a third time, however Atletico won't want to sell him for less than the €32m they paid for him back in 2016.





The 31-year-old would bring plenty of experience to any side having previously played for the likes of PSG, Sevilla and Lorient as well as representing his country 13 times since 2010.





Gameiro has won an impressive four Europa League titles in his career, and also won a Ligue 1 title whilst with the Parisians.



Despite only starting in 11 league games this season, he still managed to bag himself seven goals and two assists in what was a frustrating season for the forward. He will certainly want to get as much game time heading into the later stages of his career, with Valencia set to offer him a potential lifeline as they look to improve from their fourth placed league finish last season.