Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has distanced himself from allegations of racism made by his former midfielder Yaya Touré.

The Ivorian claimed in an interview that his last season at the Etihad had been spoiled because of the colour of his skin, suggesting that fellow African players have also had their problems working under Guardiola.

"I have the impression that Pep, without acknowledgement or respect, did everything to spoil my last season," he said.

"It got to the point I asked myself if it was because of my color. I'm not the first, other Barça players asked the question too. Maybe us Africans aren't always treated the same by certain people.

"When you see the problems he [Guardiola] has often had with African players, everywhere he has been, I ask myself questions. He's too intelligent to be caught. He'll never admit it [not liking Africans]. But the day he picks a team with five Africans in, I promise I will send him a cake!"

But the former Barcelona boss has hit back at Touré's allegations in an interview with Televisio de Catalunya, insisting that the veteran midfielder "knows" the comments were made without any substance to them.

"He knows that I'm not racist," Guardiola said, quoted by Sky Sports. "Saying that...what can we do?

Jerome Boateng on Yaya Touré's Pep Guardiola claims:



"I cannot share that opinion at all. I never had a problem with him (Guardiola). On the contrary, I found as a coach he was super. And that is why it is hard for me to comprehend."

"We have been together for two years. We have had two years, 365 + 365 [days] to say it - and we can talk.

"If he leaves and later he says that ... Don't mind, it is not worth [it]."

Guardiola and Touré briefly worked together at Barcelona, and the pair were reunited when the 47-year-old manager was announced as the new boss at Manchester City in 2016 following a three-year spell at Bayern Munich.

But Touré has now left the Etihad after his contract with the club expired at the end of last season, paving the way for a move elsewhere, with his former boss Manuel Pellegrini reportedly eager to bring the 35-year-old to West Ham this summer.