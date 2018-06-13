Beppe Marotta Gives Update on Gonzalo Higuain's Proposed Departure From Juventus

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has given an intriguing update to the ongoing Gonzalo Higuain situation at the Turin based club, with the 61-year-old football executive revealing the Argentinian striker has not asked to leave the Serie A champions.

Following a relatively disappointing 2017/18 season for Higuain, with the 30-year-old striker only netting 16 league goals, failing to reach the heights fans have come to expect of him, there has been speculation that the former Napoli man could depart the Allianz Stadium this summer.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Subsequently, Chelsea have been cited as an ideal destination for the out of favour striker, with many sources linking Higuain with a move to the London outfit.

Although today, in an interview with Sky Sports IItalia, Juventus' CEO Beppe Marotta somewhat lifted the lid on the ongoing striker situation with the Italian champions, saying: "Higuain to date did not ask to be surrendered."

Such comments seem to imply that Higuain would be willing to stay and fight for his place in Turin however, with the Old Lady weighing up a potential move for Inter and fellow Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who has also being linked with Real Madrid, he could well decide to move somewhere he would be guaranteed first team football.





Speaking on further transfer links, Marotta said: "Cancelo is interesting, we look for player like that. Icardi? Suggestion but it is of Inter and belongs to journalistic fantasies [sic]."

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Gonzalo Higuain made a total of 50 appearances across all competitions, scoring 23 goals and assisting a further eight as Juventus successful defended their title as Italian champions.