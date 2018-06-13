Liverpool Concede Defeat in Pursuit of Top Summer Target as Asking Price Proves Too High

Liverpool have been forced to look elsewhere in their quest for a new goalkeeper after admitting defeat in their pursuit of Roma shot-stopper Alisson Becker.

Alisson held talks with Roma earlier this week about his future, as rumours linking him with a move to England or Spain have been circulating for several months now.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The upshot of those talks, the Mirror reports, is that the Brazilian is unlikely to be moving to Anfield and will probably either stay at his current club or move to Real Madrid, who are considering a number of potential replacements for Keylor Navas.

Roma have already been burned once by Liverpool when they sold Mo Salah to the Reds for less than £40m last summer, so they have put a prohibitive price tag of £70m on Alisson, which is likely to ward off all but the most determined of suitors.

Liverpool's attempts to sign Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir fell through this week but the Reds are still unwilling to part with such a large amount of money for a goalkeeper.

Liverpool's Pursuit of Nabil Fekir Takes Fresh Twist as Report Delivers Update on Collapsed ... @toby_hanscomb https://t.co/1cryfAKFBF — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) June 12, 2018

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak has been ruled out for the same reason and Liverpool will now have to reassess their options.

It is possible that they will sign a much cheaper goalkeeper as backup, with Jurgen Klopp willing to give Loris Karius another chance after it emerged that his Champions League final errors may have been caused by concussion.

Current second-choice keeper Simon Mignolet will probably leave Anfield before the 2018/19 season starts though, so the Reds will need a new goalkeeper to replace him.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Danny Ward may be given the chance to fight for his place, though Burnley's Nick Pope has also been linked with a move to Anfield.