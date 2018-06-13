Liverpool Fans React to the Launch of Their New Away Kit

Early this morning, Liverpool revealed their new away kit for the 2018/19 season, confirming rumours that the kit would actually be purple, instead of the white kit which had been used last season.

Manufacturer New Balance had teased the launch of the new kit on Twitter, including a short video which portrayed Liverpool fans in their various kits. The ending of the video was set to a purple background, which has now been confirmed as the colour of the new kit.

Following the promotional video, fans appeared slightly concerned that the kit would actually turn out to be purple, and have recently been reacting to the official revelation on Twitter.

It’s looks like a Ribeana bottle — lfcphil (@lfcphil2) June 13, 2018

One of those I'll need to get used to 🤦🏽‍♂️ Def no love at first sight — I'm_A_ZimBoy 🇿🇼 (@billman101) June 13, 2018

No, don't like this one at all. Each to their own, but nah. — Tomsk (@Shut_Yer_Bake) June 13, 2018

Collar is better than the home's but for the third year in a row it's inexplicably garish and an unorthodox colour for us, I prefer it to the orange and 'toxic green' kits of previous years though — tk (@verykeenan) June 13, 2018

Thats truly awful , can we have @adidasUK please — le egg (@adrian_fairhead) June 13, 2018

Despite these negative reactions, there have been some fans who were pleasantly surprised by the results.

Don’t care what other people think this actually looks quite nice, reminds me of the purple kit we had a few years back with warrior that was decent too, definitely going to get this one tho 🔴👍👊🏻 #ThisMeansMore #LFC #YNWA — John Hughes (@JJ83LFC) June 13, 2018

It actually looks decent , it’s starting to grow on me — 𝕊𝕦𝕙𝕒𝕚𝕓 (@AIIezTheReds) June 13, 2018

In recent years, Liverpool have used colours such as green and orange for their alternate kits, and have even used purple once before. The third kit for their 2012-13 season was designed by Warrior, which is a subsidiary company of New Balance. The announcement of this new kit has led some to reminisce about the purple kit which was used by the team six years ago.

Liverpool enjoyed a positive campaign last season, as they made it all the way to the Champions League final. They finished in fourth place in the Premier League, managing to qualify for the Champions League next season, at the expense of Chelsea. Talisman Mohamed Salah netted 32 times on his way to beating Tottenham's Harry Kane to the Golden Boot.

Fans will be eager to see Salah and his teammates in this new kit next season.