Liverpool Officially Launch Brand New 'Deep Violet' Away Kit for 2018/19 Season

Liverpool have officially launched their brand new purple away kit for the 2018/19 season, supplied by New Balance. It confirms the authenticity of the leak earlier in the week.
The main colour of the shirt is more specifically called 'deep violet', while the sleeves feature a darker shade of purple. Those colours are then offset by a bright orange trim, with an orange club crest, sponsor and logos.
Wear the Liver Bird proudly on your chest.
The same graphic as featured on the club's home shirt also appears, with the club explaining that the design takes inspiration from the Main Stand at Anfield.
"We have the best travelling support in football and I'm excited to run out in front of our fans wearing this strip," Virgil van Dijk told LiverpoolFC.com.
The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold also feature in the marketing material published so far.
Liverpool already launched their new home kit for 2018/19 back in April and wore it in the final Premier League game of the season against Brighton. However, they reverted to their 2017/18 home kit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid a fortnight later.