Arsenal, Everton & West Ham All Interested in Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Mario Götze

Mario Götze has become the centre of attention for a triumvirate of Premier League clubs, as Arsenal, Everton and West Ham look set to battle for his signature, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has two years left on his contract at Borussia Dortmund, but has failed to recapture the form he displayed previously at Bayern Munich, and now might be looking to move on from the Westfalenstadion.

According to Sky Sports, the three Premier League clubs are joined by Marseille and Valencia in what's becoming an extensive list of suitors for Götze.





It's easy to see why, as Götze's name carries a lot of pedigree - he famously scored the winning goal at the 2014 World Cup final to give Germany their fourth title. He's also scored 47 goals and added 54 assists in 190 Bundesliga matches between time spent at Bayern and Dortmund.

However, the past few seasons have been tricky for the diminutive midfielder, and his performances and match time have dropped considerably. Last season he only played in 32 matches across all competitions for die Schwarzgelben, scoring two goals and adding seven assists. As a result, he was left out of Germany's final 23-man squad for the World Cup - quite the drop-off after being die Mannschaft's hero just four years ago.

Dortmund, for their part, will want to recoup most of the £22m they paid Bayern in 2016 to bring Götze back to the Black and Yellows.

With that said, plenty of clubs still believe he can do a job for them and rekindle his form through a new challenge, so that fee shouldn't prove to be too much of a hurdle. Arsenal, West Ham and Everton will hope the lure of the Premier League will spark the best out of the World Cup winner, and with each club under the helm of a new manager looking to bolster their squad options, Götze might have his pick of the litter.