Jamie Vardy Compares England's Relaxed Mood With Leicester's Title Winning Side

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Jamie Vardy has drawn comparisons with the relaxed mood in England's World Cup squad to that of Leicester's Premier League title winning season. 

The 31-year-old was a figure head in the Foxes unlikely title success in season 2015/16 after notching 24 goals, and cited a united dressing room as the key to success - a trait he believes is present within the current Three Lions squad. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"We were exactly the same, very close [at Leicester]...having a laugh and a joke at training," Vardy said ahead of England's opening World Cup group game against Tunisia on Monday evening, via ESPN.

"I think that when you are enjoying it more, you play your best football. We have all got that mentality where you just want to win. We want to make sure we are here as winners."

With Harry Kane captaining the side and thus guaranteed the leading role in Russia, and Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling also vying for attacking positions, Vardy is aware that his opportunities might be limited but he insists he will endeavour to make Gareth Southgate's team selection as hard as possible.

He added: "You can only have 11 players on the pitch, [you] just have to make sure you put in the pressure on the training field and, if you get given a chance, take it."

However, the 31-year-old has been handed a boost to his starting ambitions as Rashford was once again absent from England training on Thursday after picking up a minor knee injury in training prior to the Three Lions' departure for Russia.

The 20-year-old is not expected to fully recover in time for England''s opening game against Tunisia in four days time, ensuring Southgate has a selection dilemma straight off the bat. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)