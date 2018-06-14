Jamie Vardy Compares England's Relaxed Mood With Leicester's Title Winning Side

Jamie Vardy has drawn comparisons with the relaxed mood in England's World Cup squad to that of Leicester's Premier League title winning season.

The 31-year-old was a figure head in the Foxes unlikely title success in season 2015/16 after notching 24 goals, and cited a united dressing room as the key to success - a trait he believes is present within the current Three Lions squad.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"We were exactly the same, very close [at Leicester]...having a laugh and a joke at training," Vardy said ahead of England's opening World Cup group game against Tunisia on Monday evening, via ESPN.

"I think that when you are enjoying it more, you play your best football. We have all got that mentality where you just want to win. We want to make sure we are here as winners."

With Harry Kane captaining the side and thus guaranteed the leading role in Russia, and Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling also vying for attacking positions, Vardy is aware that his opportunities might be limited but he insists he will endeavour to make Gareth Southgate's team selection as hard as possible.

He added: "You can only have 11 players on the pitch, [you] just have to make sure you put in the pressure on the training field and, if you get given a chance, take it."

However, the 31-year-old has been handed a boost to his starting ambitions as Rashford was once again absent from England training on Thursday after picking up a minor knee injury in training prior to the Three Lions' departure for Russia.

The 20-year-old is not expected to fully recover in time for England''s opening game against Tunisia in four days time, ensuring Southgate has a selection dilemma straight off the bat.