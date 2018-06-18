Barcelona Tipped to Reassign €100m Antoine Griezmann Money to Midfield and Defensive Signings

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Barcelona have been tipped to now refocus their summer transfer efforts on significantly strengthening the centre of midfield after missing out on the €100m signing of Antoine Griezmann, who recently committed himself to current club Atletico Madrid instead.

In the days since Griezmann made his decision public, Barça have been linked with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Christian Eriksenas they seek to shift their focus - and their funds - elsewhere.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

But the more sensible approach for the Catalans might be the one now being reported by Mundo Deportivo (MD), which suggests other areas might now take priority given that existing stars Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho can 'replace' the non-signing of Griezmann.

With Andres Iniesta leaving the club for Japan, getting the midfield right ahead of next season is key. MD name both Juventus star Miralem Pjanic and Ajax talent Frenkie de Jong as targets, with the €100m earmarked for Griezmann now available to spend on multiple targets, rather than solely on one player.

Barça also still have Arthur coming from Gremio in January, although it is once again said that the club will attempt to negotiate a deal with the Brazilian side to make that happen this summer.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Defence remains a key area as well following the exit of Javier Mascherano to China. Samuel Umtiti recently signed a new five-year contract that will keep at Camp Nou until 2023, but the ageing Thomas Vermaelen and the still unproven Yerry Mina remain the only other backups to Gerard Pique who, at 31, may be entering the final few years of his legendary career at Barcelona.

MD names impressive 23-year-old Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet as the key target to shore up a backline that appears dangerously thin.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)