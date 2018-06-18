Barcelona Tipped to Reassign €100m Antoine Griezmann Money to Midfield and Defensive Signings

Barcelona have been tipped to now refocus their summer transfer efforts on significantly strengthening the centre of midfield after missing out on the €100m signing of Antoine Griezmann, who recently committed himself to current club Atletico Madrid instead.

In the days since Griezmann made his decision public, Barça have been linked with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Christian Eriksenas they seek to shift their focus - and their funds - elsewhere.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

But the more sensible approach for the Catalans might be the one now being reported by Mundo Deportivo (MD), which suggests other areas might now take priority given that existing stars Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho can 'replace' the non-signing of Griezmann.

With Andres Iniesta leaving the club for Japan, getting the midfield right ahead of next season is key. MD name both Juventus star Miralem Pjanic and Ajax talent Frenkie de Jong as targets, with the €100m earmarked for Griezmann now available to spend on multiple targets, rather than solely on one player.

Barça also still have Arthur coming from Gremio in January, although it is once again said that the club will attempt to negotiate a deal with the Brazilian side to make that happen this summer.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Defence remains a key area as well following the exit of Javier Mascherano to China. Samuel Umtiti recently signed a new five-year contract that will keep at Camp Nou until 2023, but the ageing Thomas Vermaelen and the still unproven Yerry Mina remain the only other backups to Gerard Pique who, at 31, may be entering the final few years of his legendary career at Barcelona.

MD names impressive 23-year-old Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet as the key target to shore up a backline that appears dangerously thin.