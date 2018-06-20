Steven Gerrard Set to Sign Former Liverpool Defender With Rangers Medical Imminent

Former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has reportedly set off to join up with Rangers at their pre-season training camp in Spain, ahead of his proposed move to the club.

According to The Daily Record, Flanagan is on his way to Andalusia in Spain in order to undergo a medical with the Scottish side. Manager Steven Gerrard is hoping to make Flanagan his seventh signing of the summer.

Flanagan's contract with Liverpool is coming to an end this summer, and Liverpool have already confirmed that Flanagan will be leaving the club upon its expiration.

The 25-year-old was handed his Liverpool debut in 2011 as an 18-year-old. He found himself struggling for game time, but enjoyed an incredible run of form in 2013-14 under Brendan Rodgers.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

He made 25 appearances in all competitions that season and was even given a call up to the England squad, in what proved to be his sole appearance for the Three Lions.

However, he struggled with injuries in the following season, and lost his place on the team sheet as a result.

In his quest to rediscover his form, Flanagan was sent out on loan during the past two seasons. He joined fellow Premier League side Burnley for the 2016-17 season, but only made ten appearances all season. He was regularly on the bench, only starting three Premier League games.

He remained with Liverpool for the first half of the 2017-18 season, but was only named on the bench twice. As a result, he joined Bolton Wanderers on loan for six months, making nine appearances in all competitions.

Flanagan never reached the heights of his form under Brendan Rodgers, and clearly did not do enough to earn a new contract at Anfield. He will be hoping that his next club will be able to offer him consistent minutes for the first time in four years.