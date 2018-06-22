England Star Raheem Sterling Opens Up on 'Unbelievable' Tabloid Hate Campaigns

Raheem Sterling has addressed the stick that he's often given in the British press. The Manchester City winger frequently comes under fire from the tabloids around the country, but admits that it no longer gets under his skin - as long as his family are comfortable.

The latest controversy to be created around Sterling is that of his gun tattoo - the reason for such ink comes as a result of his father's death. That one heart wrenching topic is addressed in his column in the Players' Tribune, along with many other intriguing stories, and his discussion regarding the hate campaign against him speaks volumes about the 23-year-old's resilience.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"You know...it’s sad that I even have to say this, but I’m going to say it anyway. There’s a perception in certain parts of the media that I love 'bling.' I love diamonds. I love to show off," he begins in his article in The Players' Tribune.





"I really don’t understand where that comes from. Especially when I bought my mum a house, it was unbelievable what some people were writing. I think it’s really sad that people do that. They hate what they don’t even know.

"A few years ago, I would let it get to me. I’d be saying to my mum, 'Why are they picking on me?'

"But now, as long as my mum and my sister and my kids don’t have any stress, I’m good.

"If people want to write about my mum’s bathroom in her house, all I have to tell you is that 15 years ago, we were cleaning toilets in Stonebridge and getting breakfast out of the vending machine. If anybody deserves to be happy, it’s my mum.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"She came to this country with nothing and put herself through school cleaning bathrooms and changing bed sheets, and now she’s the director of a nursing home."