England Star Raheem Sterling Opens Up on 'Unbelievable' Tabloid Hate Campaigns

By 90Min
June 22, 2018

Raheem Sterling has addressed the stick that he's often given in the British press. The Manchester City winger frequently comes under fire from the tabloids around the country, but admits that it no longer gets under his skin - as long as his family are comfortable.

The latest controversy to be created around Sterling is that of his gun tattoo - the reason for such ink comes as a result of his father's death. That one heart wrenching topic is addressed in his column in the Players' Tribune, along with many other intriguing stories, and his discussion regarding the hate campaign against him speaks volumes about the 23-year-old's resilience. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"You know...it’s sad that I even have to say this, but I’m going to say it anyway. There’s a perception in certain parts of the media that I love 'bling.' I love diamonds. I love to show off," he begins in his article in The Players' Tribune.


"I really don’t understand where that comes from. Especially when I bought my mum a house, it was unbelievable what some people were writing. I think it’s really sad that people do that. They hate what they don’t even know.

"A few years ago, I would let it get to me. I’d be saying to my mum, 'Why are they picking on me?'

"But now, as long as my mum and my sister and my kids don’t have any stress, I’m good.

"If people want to write about my mum’s bathroom in her house, all I have to tell you is that 15 years ago, we were cleaning toilets in Stonebridge and getting breakfast out of the vending machine. If anybody deserves to be happy, it’s my mum. 

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"She came to this country with nothing and put herself through school cleaning bathrooms and changing bed sheets, and now she’s the director of a nursing home."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)