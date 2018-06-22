'Everyone Is Together': Mohamed Salah Responds to Rumours Suggesting He Could Leave Egypt WC Camp

By 90Min
June 22, 2018

Egypt captain and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has flatly denied rumours that he will leave the Egypt squad before their final FIFA World Cup match against Saudi Arabia on Monday.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Salah responded to these rumours - which appeared in the Egyptian press - by posting a defiant tweet in Arabic, which read: "Everyone in Egypt is together and there is absolutely no disagreement between us. We respect each other and the relationship is great."

Be that as it may, Salah - who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season - must be bitterly disappointed that he wasn't fully fit for the World Cup. After missing the 1-0 defeat against Uruguay, he looked a pale shadow of his former self against hosts Russia - though he did win and score a penalty in his side's 3-1 defeat.

The head of the Egyptian FA, Hany Abo Rida, also insisted that Salah would stay with Egypt for the Saudi Arabia match, while making a cryptic reference to Liverpool.

"I have no idea about Liverpool," said Abo Rida, adding: "But we have our captain Mohamed Salah and under the rules FIFA requires him to be inside his camp and requires him to stay with his team."

Abo Rida continued in the same puzzling vein: "I do not know what Liverpool meant, but he did not ask his club any questions. He is happy to mingle with his teammates and he was shocked by what the press has written about him and denied it all on social media."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Whether or not Salah features against the Saudis, the Pharoahs are merely playing for pride, having already been eliminated. If their talisman had been fully fit from the start, it could have been a very different story.

