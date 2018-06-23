Napoli President Issues Ultimatum on Marek Hamsik Transfer Fee With Asian Clubs Interested

June 23, 2018

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has issued a warning to Chinese clubs on club legend Marek Hamsik’s valuation by issuing an ultimatum on his price.

The Serie A chief has reportedly received numerous offers from Asia for a player who is the all-time record goalscorer for the Naples outfit, and the Slovakian has admitted that he would like to make a move to the Chinese League.

De Laurentiis had a meeting with Naples mayor Luigi De Magistris, to which he told reporters as quoted by Football Italia: “I wanted €35m, everyone said €30m and then they offered me €15m.” 

He then went on to criticise players that make the move to the Far East and accused them of forgetting how to play football.


He added: “Indeed, not even that: a player who has been playing in China, and if you ask me someone who plays in China has forgotten how to play in Italy and in Europe.”

Marek Hamsik has had an illustrious career with Napoli, scoring 100 goals in 395 appearances for the club. He won the Coppa Italia in 2012 and 2014, as well as the Supercoppa Italiana in 2014.

If his move to China works out, he will follow the likes of Brazilian trio Oscar, Ramires and Hulk. Belgium’s Axel Witsel and former Chelsea and Barcelona striker Eidur Gudjohnsen to the Chinese Super League.

