Football Finance Expert Admits Liverpool Could Spend Upwards of £80m on New Recruit This Summer

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to spend upwards of £80m on a new goalkeeper this summer, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire. 

The position between the sticks has long been a point of discussion at Anfield, but all that came to a head during last month's Champions League Final, with Loris Karius infamously making two inexplicable errors that eventually cost the Reds a chance at the trophy. 

And, speaking to the Daily Star, Maguire declared the club are in a strong position for reinvestment: “The most important thing for Liverpool was that they qualify for Champions League football and they managed to achieve that.

VI-Images/GettyImages

“We’ve already seen that they struck early in the transfer window, so they’ve already spent about £80m and the good thing for Klopp is that he can easily spend that again.

“He will be backed by the board because of the money he has made them through [Philippe] Coutinho and the Champions League final."

With a midfielder and a versatile defender already signed, Maguire made no bones about where the next injection of cash would be aimed at on Merseyside: “You don’t want to kick a man when he’s down, but we all know where they need to improve.

“If they want a serious attempt at the Premier League this season they need a new goalkeeper that can earn them 10-12 points a season like David De Gea does for [Manchester] United.”

In light of this, they have been consistently linked with Roma and Brazil's number one Alisson, and with Maguire's revelations, a second official bid for the 25-year-old may soon be put forward.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)