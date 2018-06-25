Football Finance Expert Admits Liverpool Could Spend Upwards of £80m on New Recruit This Summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to spend upwards of £80m on a new goalkeeper this summer, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

The position between the sticks has long been a point of discussion at Anfield, but all that came to a head during last month's Champions League Final, with Loris Karius infamously making two inexplicable errors that eventually cost the Reds a chance at the trophy.

And, speaking to the Daily Star, Maguire declared the club are in a strong position for reinvestment: “The most important thing for Liverpool was that they qualify for Champions League football and they managed to achieve that.

“We’ve already seen that they struck early in the transfer window, so they’ve already spent about £80m and the good thing for Klopp is that he can easily spend that again.

“He will be backed by the board because of the money he has made them through [Philippe] Coutinho and the Champions League final."

With a midfielder and a versatile defender already signed, Maguire made no bones about where the next injection of cash would be aimed at on Merseyside: “You don’t want to kick a man when he’s down, but we all know where they need to improve.

“If they want a serious attempt at the Premier League this season they need a new goalkeeper that can earn them 10-12 points a season like David De Gea does for [Manchester] United.”

In light of this, they have been consistently linked with Roma and Brazil's number one Alisson, and with Maguire's revelations, a second official bid for the 25-year-old may soon be put forward.

