'We Want to Win': John Stones Eyes World Cup Glory Ahead of Crucial Group G Meeting With Belgium

Manchester City defender John Stones has challenged his teammates to continue their good World Cup form, as his side prepare to face Belgium in the final match of Group G.

Stones, who netted twice as England made light work of Panama, knows the importance of the upcoming match, which will decide which of the two teams will finish top of the group.

The 24-year-old is quoted by The Daily Mail as saying: "We want to win. I think we've got to keep a winning run going and that's what I've brought from City to here.





"You've got to keep that momentum going. It's always an added bonus to take it into the next game.





"I'm trying to keep improving and keep winning games. We want to be winners at the end of the day, that's why we're in the competition."

When asked about his season with Manchester City, Stones was happy to praise the impact of Pep Guardiola on his performances.





"He's just simplified everything," Stones said about the Manchester City manager. "The way he speaks to you, the way he gives you advice and tells you how to play."





"From two years ago to now, I'm a different person, a different player. It's down to him and my team-mates.

John Stones has more #WorldCup 2018 goals than:



Lionel Messi 🇦🇷

Neymar 🇧🇷

Luis Suarez 🇺🇾

Thomas Muller 🇩🇪

Sergio Aguero 🇦🇷

Edinson Cavani 🇺🇾



Outside golden boot shout? 🤣



📱⚽️ https://t.co/kL1O1g1qZ9 #ENGPAN #worldcup #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/cjoC9XDR8B — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) June 24, 2018

"As a kid I never thought I'd even get a chance to play for England let alone score. It's not really sunk in to be honest."

England's previous group encounter with Panama saw Stones look confident in the middle of England's three centre backs, as well as score two of his side's six goals, as England went on to win 6-1.

This World Cup has been so good so far that we’re coming away from England’s second group game disappointed John Stones didn’t get a hat-trick #ENG — Alex Brooker (@alex_brooker) June 24, 2018

The Three Lions currently sit in first place in Group G, by way of fair play. England and Belgium have identical goal scoring records in the tournament, meaning the positions are currently decided by which team has received the fewest yellow cards.