'We Want to Win': John Stones Eyes World Cup Glory Ahead of Crucial Group G Meeting With Belgium

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Manchester City defender John Stones has challenged his teammates to continue their good World Cup form, as his side prepare to face Belgium in the final match of Group G.

Stones, who netted twice as England made light work of Panama, knows the importance of the upcoming match, which will decide which of the two teams will finish top of the group.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

The 24-year-old is quoted by The Daily Mail as saying: "We want to win. I think we've got to keep a winning run going and that's what I've brought from City to here.


"You've got to keep that momentum going. It's always an added bonus to take it into the next game. 


"I'm trying to keep improving and keep winning games. We want to be winners at the end of the day, that's why we're in the competition."

When asked about his season with Manchester City, Stones was happy to praise the impact of Pep Guardiola on his performances. 


"He's just simplified everything," Stones said about the Manchester City manager. "The way he speaks to you, the way he gives you advice and tells you how to play."


"From two years ago to now, I'm a different person, a different player. It's down to him and my team-mates. 

"As a kid I never thought I'd even get a chance to play for England let alone score. It's not really sunk in to be honest."

England's previous group encounter with Panama saw Stones look confident in the middle of England's three centre backs, as well as score two of his side's six goals, as England went on to win 6-1.

The Three Lions currently sit in first place in Group G, by way of fair play. England and Belgium have identical goal scoring records in the tournament, meaning the positions are currently decided by which team has received the fewest yellow cards.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)