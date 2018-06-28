Liverpool Fans Convinced That 'Leaked' Photo of Nabil Fekir in a Reds' Shirt Was Genuine

Liverpool fans are convinced that the apparent 'leaked' photo of Nabil Fekir were genuine, after noticing similarities with the announcement of Naby Keita, according to The Metro.

Confirmed as the new number eight at Anfield, Keita officially completed his move to Anfield from RB Leipzig, with the deal worth in the region of £54m having initially agreed the transfer in August.

While fans were rightly excited about the signing of the Guinean international, fans believe that the congruence between the photos of Keita and the apparent 'leaked' photo of Fekir proves that those images were real.

Fekir is a done deal imo. Clubs delaying it until Lyon get a replacement out of respect since it got leaked. pic.twitter.com/MqG23qhqNt — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) June 27, 2018

Fekir - who is currently part of France's World Cup squad in Russia - appeared set to be moving to Liverpool prior to the start of the competition, before his current side, Olympique Lyonnais, pulled the plug on a move.

Conflicting reports have suggested that Fekir's apparent move to Anfield reached all sorts of stages, including that of a completed medical, while Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas has recently claimed that the 24-year-old could even sign a new deal at the Ligue 1 side.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Whether Fekir joins the Premier League side or not, the confirmation of Keita's signing is the second big money move to go through so far this window after Fabinho joined from AS Monaco for £44m, as Klopp looks to build on the 2017/18 season of 4th place finish and a Champions League final.

A number of names have been linked with Liverpool this summer, although one player who looks like he won't be joining is Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, as Los Blancos are not keen to part with the talented midfielder.