Brazil 2-0 Mexico: Neymar Strikes to Send Seleção Through as Spirited El Tri Dumped Out

Brazil have booked their place in the quarter final of the World Cup - their seventh in a row - after securing a 2-0 win over Mexico, setting up a match against either Belgium or Japan in Kazan on Friday.

Both sides were equally matched throughout the first half but the Seleção opened the scoring shortly after the break through Neymar, who had a simple tap in following clever work from Willian.

Mexico pushed for an equaliser but they were unable to find a way Brazil's defence, rarely testing goalkeeper Alisson Becker, and Tite's side scored their second through substitute Roberto Firmino on a late counter attack.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Both Mexico and Brazil's danger men, Hirving Lozano and Neymar respectively, had sighters at goal within the opening five minutes, but neither side were able to create a clear chance until midway through the first half.

Mexico's high pressing was briefly undone and Neymar found himself with half a yard of space on the left wing. The Paris Saint-Germain star dribbled past Edson Álvarez and Hugo Ayala before forcing El Tri's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa into a smart save.





Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus forced Mexico into some more last-ditch defending as the half starting drawing to a close, with Juan Carlos Osorio's team starting to show signs that they were getting worn down by the Seleção.

Brazil started on the front foot straight after the restart and Guillermo Ochoa was forced into an early save when Philippe Coutinho fired a powerful right-footed effort towards goal.





Jesús Gallardo had a rare venture forward from left back but the 23-year-old was unable to hit the target with a long range effort, and Mexico were made to pay just minutes later when Brazil found their deserved breakthrough.

A clever run from Willian opened up some space in behind the Mexico defence and the Chelsea winger fired the ball back across the goal, putting it on a plate for Neymar to tap the ball into an empty net.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Paulinho came close to doubling their lead with a powerful effort but Ochoa acrobatically saved, with Mexico breaking soon after where Alisson Becker had to be alert to keep Carlos Vela's name off the scoresheet.

Mexico continued to push for an equaliser but Alisson remained largely untroubled throughout the latter stages of the match. Brazil did, however, have time to score their second of the match on a late counter attack.

Neymar burst away from El Tri's defence thanks to some poor positioning from Miguel Layún, and his deflected shot strolled into the path of Roberto Firmino who rounded off the scoring with ease.